1 Year Ago, 2021As more people in Wisconsin become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, more locations to get immunized are beginning to emerge. A local business with several stores in Jefferson County is looking forward to being part of that list of locations. Pharmacist Addy Hargarten with Waterloo’s Hometown Pharmacy is hoping to start administering the vaccine to people beginning in early March.
20 Years Ago, 2002Large crowds turned out last weekend for the 44th annual Pops Concerts presented Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Fort Atkinson High School. The concerts featured all of the school district’s band students, from the beginners in elementary school to the high school jazz musicians. The Fort Atkinson Band Boosters sold refreshments at the event, with proceeds going toward band trips, music camps, solo-ensemble awards, T-shirts and equipment.
40 Years Ago, 1982“Red Dragon,” by Thomas Harris, is among the new books of fiction now available at Fort Atkinson’s Dwight Foster Public Library. Other new volumes of fiction at the library include “Marriage” by Gwen Davis and “The Book of Lights” by Chaim Potok.
70 Years Ago, 1952Jefferson high school’s basketball team, which has run hot and cold all season long, had one of its best nights last Friday, whipping Evansville, 62-37, and knocking the Blue Devils out of first place in the Rock Valley league.
100 Years Ago, 1922The Ebner Brewery, formerly owned by Spaeths, is now in operation. Non-alcoholic beverages are being manufactured under a permit granted Mr. Ebner by the federal government.
150 Years Ago, 1872It is asserted by the oldest settlers of this portion of the State that they cannot remember a winter in which has occurred so many weeks of fine sleighing as during the present winter. In Jefferson county, sleighs have been in constant use for about fifty days.
