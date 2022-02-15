1 Year Ago, 2021It can be a beautiful afternoon, a blinding snowstorm or the current arctic blast, but every day at dusk in recent weeks there has been a fascinating natural phenomenon taking place over downtown Watertown. This wonder of nature is what is known among ornithologists as a “murmuration.” It is a display of aerial maneuvers by a flock of birds, in this case, rock doves — feral pigeons — that likely live somewhere in the center of the city.
20 Years Ago, 2002The Council for the Performing Arts is holding “Chocolat,” its 9th annual auction on Saturday, April 20, at The Market, 210 S. Water St., in Watertown. Entrance to the auction is $25, which includes hors d’oeuvres, drinks and participation in both the live and silent auction.
40 Years Ago, 1982Lakeside Lutheran knows all too well now that an average basketball game will not stop Waterloo, the top-rated Class C school in the state. The Pirates improved their record to 15-0 here Friday and clinched at least a share of the Eastern Suburban Conference title by handing Lakeside Lutheran a 63-44 loss. The Warriors dropped to 13-3 and are the only team with hopes of a championship tie.
70 Years Ago, 1952Model railroad enthusiasts will not want to miss the “Railroad Story,” to be shown with the movies slated for Thursday night’s showing at the Dwight Foster public library. The film tells the story of railroads through a young boy’s dream. A clever intermingling of fact and fancy, model railroads come alive and almost talk.
100 Years Ago, 1922No dog in Fort Atkinson has probably won more friends among our dog loving people than has “Sandy,” well known Irish Setter owned by F. W. Hoard. Most every one on the street has a friendly word for “Sandy” who does not make friends unthinkingly. “Sandy” loves to ride in an automobile and very seldom does his master go for a ride without “Sandy” taking his favorite place on the running board.
150 Years Ago, 1872A more correct figuring of the number of days of continuous sleighing occurring this winter amounts to 75 instead of fifty, as we stated last week. Talk about Canada.
