As Catherine Moore carefully finished President Joe Biden’s portrait, she perfected the subtle shadows around his eyes and the lines flowing from his lips. Then she sent the original color drawing of America’s 46th president to The Washington Post. On Jan. 20, the newspaper printed the portrait on a full page in its special inaugural edition. Moore, former Janesville resident, is a 2003 graduate of Craig High School and teaches art full time at a college outside Atlanta.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Jefferson High School girls’ basketball team closed out a tremendous regular season with a 41-37 Southern Lakes Conference victory over visiting Milton on Thursday. The win gave the Eagles the SLC title outright, their first since 1994-95. The Lady Eagles finished with an 11-1 mark in the SLC, which put them one game ahead of Fort Atkinson (10-2). Overall for the year JHS moved to 16-4, which helped them earn a No. 2 seed in its WIAA Division 2 regional.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Prairie Heritage Quilters will conduct their sixth annual quilt contest Monday and Tuesday, March 29 and 30, in St. Albert’s Parish Center here. Contest entries will be on display for public viewing from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. In addition, there will be a patchwork fashion show, luncheon, calico craft sale and demonstration classes. Bus tours can be arranged.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Fort Atkinson residents can expect weekend weather just about the same as they had Thursday and today. The weatherman predicts considerable cloudiness tonight and Saturday, adding that there will be occasional light snow or snow flurries in the extreme northern part of Wisconsin. So far he has made no predictions of snow in southern sectors.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Practically every city and village in Jefferson County will observe Milk Week. Public meetings, school contests, press articles, mayor’s proclamations, demonstrations, window displays and other methods will be used to call the attention of the public to the food and health value of milk and its products.
150 Years Ago, 1872
At a meeting of the old settlers, held in Jefferson last week, it was decided to make arrangements for the holding of an Old Settlers Festival and a Grand Dinner Party at Muellers Hall in Jefferson on Wednesday the 21st of February 1872, in which all the old settlers of Jefferson County are invited to participate. We confidently prophesy that the occasion will be one long to be remembered.
