And the 2020 “Big Heart Award” winner in Fort Atkinson is... Turns out, two recipients were chosen for the 2020 Heart of the City’s “Big Heart Award”: Fort HealthCare and Michael Clish, formerly of WFAW radio. The annual award was presented to the two recipients Friday afternoon in the Fort Memorial Hospital mezzanine lobby. This was the first time in the 14 years of Heart of the City honoring community members that two honorees received the award.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Donkey basketball is coming to Palmyra-Eagle High School on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Buckeye Donkey Basketball promises to be great fun for all. Join in the hilarity as the donkey basketball team members — the Palmyra-Eagle School District faculty and students from the Palmyra-Eagle High School — try to ride the donkeys and play basketball at the same time.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A new donation to the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital newborn nursery from the Jefferson County Chapter of the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation is a pediatric scale. This electronically-controlled scale provides greater accuracy than previous scales, and the digital readout is given in both kilograms and pounds.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Approximately 300 senior students from six high schools gathered at Jefferson Thursday afternoon for the second annual “Future Planning Day” program, a rather unique but well accepted venture in attempting to give the soon-to-be-graduates some aid in mapping their future.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Watertown, the birthplace of the Wisconsin Dairymen’s Association, was the scene of a great gathering of state and national dairy leaders last Saturday. A special train from Madison carried the distinguished visitors to Watertown and at 11:30 a.m. the day’s exercises began with the dedication of the tablet on the library lot where the old Lindon House stood when the Wisconsin Dairymen’s Association was organized 50 years ago.
150 Years Ago, 1872
On Thursday evening of last week, Mr. Gustavus Geary, of Chicago, gave a grand Musical and Literary entertainment at the Hooley Opera House. The entertainment was considered one of the finest of the season. The rendition of the murder scene from Macbeth, by Mrs. Anna Cowell and Mr. W. G. Taylor, was received by the critical audience present with great favor.
