1 Year Ago, 2021Jake Martin is hard to miss out on the court. That doesn’t make him any easier to stop. The 7-foot Whitewater senior scored a game-high 26 points as the No. 4-seeded Whippets took down No. 5-seeded Jefferson, 58-51, in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
20 Years Ago, 2002The School District of Jefferson held its district-wide spelling bee on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The winners of the district-wide bee will advance to the Cooperative Educational Service Agency 2 regional in Milton on March 20. The Jefferson spelling champion for 2002 is Whitney Beilke, a sixth-grader at Jefferson Middle School. Runner-up was Nicholas Melcher, a fifth-grader at Sullivan Elementary School.
40 Years Ago, 1982Students of Jeanne Karges School of Dance will be presenting a program of jazz, tap, ballet, novelty dance and gymnastics at the Fort Atkinson Health Care Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Taking part in the dance revue, entitled “Be Our Valentine,” will be boys and girls from 2-and-a-half years old to junior high school age. Among the numbers to be performed are “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” “Wedding of the Painted Dolls” and “Greased Lightning.”
70 Years Ago, 1952Music Study club held a dessert luncheon and program Thursday afternoon at the home of Mrs. L. H. Gueldner. The decorations followed the Valentine theme. A piano and organ recital was presented by Mrs. Gerhard Franzmann and Mrs. Gueldner who played both organ and piano duets and organ solos. Mrs. Gueldner also played a group of piano solos.
100 Years Ago, 1922Students desiring to go to Madison to see the unveiling of the monument to the late W. D. Hoard on the College Campus may do so. This does not interfere with the exemption list at the time of examinations.
150 Years Ago, 1872We have received a beautifully printed pamphlet containing the First Annual Address of the Marrinette and Peshtigo “Eagle” written by its editor Judge Noyes. In both a typographical and literary sense it is one of the finest we have ever seen. The address is in verse and depicts the fearful woe that visited that blighted region in a manner that stirs the blood and captivates the senses.
