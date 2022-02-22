1 Year Ago, 2021
The Humane Society of Jefferson County and the Jefferson Police Department intervened in an animal hoarding situation Wednesday, and so far have rescued 38 cats and a dog from a home in Jefferson. Following the rescue, the Jefferson County Health Department condemned the home where the animals had been kept. A police investigation is ongoing.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Local businesses, clubs, schools and churches will celebrate the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days, March 11-17. Daffodils are the ACS’s symbol of hope in the fight against cancer. Funds raised by Daffodil Days are used by the American Cancer Society to support research to find a cure for cancer, as well as education, advocacy and services to help cancer survivors and their families. For more information, visit their website at www.cancer.org.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Fort Atkinson Senior High School boys’ swimming team will try to clinch the Southern Swim Conference championship Saturday at the SSC conference meet at Lake Geneva Badger, starting at 10:30 a.m. Fort Atkinson finished 10-0 in dual meets while Sauk Prairie went 9-1. However, Sauk is expected to battle right to the end with coach Dave Korst’s Black Hawk boys for the conference meet title.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Wisconsin beekeepers will get together this week in two regional meetings. Beekeepers in the southern part of the state will meet at Janesville, in an all-day session, Feb. 19. And beekeepers from the southeastern part of the state will meet at Watertown, Feb. 21. Speakers at the annual meetings will include H. J. Rahmlow, secretary of the Wisconsin Horticultural society; John Long, chief of division of bees and honey, state department of agriculture; and beekeeper Art Kehl of Watertown.
100 Years Ago, 1922
No fines will be collected on books returned between the dates Feb. 11—18 inclusive, and on books already returned where the fines have not been paid, half the amount will be accepted. Books are sometimes left in public places, or turn in at housecleaning time. No one is responsible nor does the finder want the books. The library does want them and will greatly appreciate the return of its missing property.
150 Years Ago, 1872
At a family gathering held at the residence of Rev. Moses Rowley in Janesville, the members of the party were Mr. R. And wife, his sister-in-law, two brothers and two of their friends. The youngest was sixty-four and the eldest seventy-eight years of age. Their combined ages were five hundred and two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.