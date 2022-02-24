It is your typical small town. A mixture of charm and grit whose residents have persevered through many tough times by coming together like a team. It’s an image that filmmaker and location scout Nick Langholff wanted when he was seeking a quintessential small-town look for a signature NFL ad to run as an opener for the Super Bowl, and he just had to sneak in a few shots from his hometown of Fort Atkinson.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A penny war fundraiser is underway at Fort Atkinson High School to raise money for its sister school, First City Gymnasium in Cherkasy, Ukraine. Proceeds from the penny war, which runs through Wednesday, Feb. 27, will go toward purchase of school supplies for the Ukrainian school. The grade that donates the most money will be let out of class early on Thursday, Feb. 28, to attend a party sponsored by area businesses, including food and a movie in the auditorium.
40 Years Ago, 1982
At the Fort Atkinson Senior Citizens Center, located on Robert Street and open daily to elderly residents of the area, these are some of the scheduled activities for this Tuesday: Painting class, 9 a.m. to noon; Water Color Painting class, 1 to 4 p.m.; Square dancing, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be available during the dance. Area residents are urged to join the square dance group for an evening of fun. A donation of 50 cents per person is requested.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Know of somebody who is a real party cut-up? Does the fiance’s singing sound like Caruso himself? Have you a little girl in your neighborhood whose lisping rendition of “Father, Dear Father Come Home With Me Now” brings tears to your eyes? Then you’re the kind of person that the Fort Atkinson Jaycettes are now looking for. The Jaycettes, looking ahead to the big show they’re going to stage in the municipal building in the spring, have launched a drive to turn up a bunch of talent.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Saturday night our basketball team went to Lake Mills, determined to get revenge by the “Lake” five earlier in the season, but hard luck in shooting baskets spoiled their plans.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Blanchard of the Newton House has sent out his cards of invitation for a Masquerade Ball at the Newton House Hall, Feb. 22.
