About 300 children and adults watched fireworks off Royce-Dallman Park on the Lake Koshkonong ice on Saturday night. They were impressed with the whistles, pops, crackles and bangs, and of course the accompanying bright bursts of color. The event was intended to raise money for and spread the word about veteran suicides.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Lake Mills High School girls’ basketball team had Jefferson’s number once again Thursday night, as the L-Cats earned their second win over the Eagles this season, a 43-38 decision in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game played at JHS.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The first woman ever to become a campus police officer in the University of Wisconsin system is still on duty, 10 years after her appointment. Jan Goder is one of 10 sworn officers on the UW-Whitewater campus. Goder, who earned a sociology degree from Whitewater in 1971, says there are both advantages and disadvantages of being a woman officer, but adds that she enjoys her work.
70 Years Ago, 1952
De Pere has another challenger in its attempt to get out a 100 per cent vote in the general election this fall. John Yuenger, campaign manager, said Wednesday that Menominee, Mich., has agreed to match votes with De Pere. Yuenger said his brother James, the Menominee manager, reported that the city has agreed to enter what has developed into a four-city contest for a perfect voting record. Fort Atkinson and Kiel accepted De Pere’s challenge earlier.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Fort Atkinson high school can feel proud of its victory in the dual debate with Stoughton high school last Thursday afternoon. Splendid presentation, better preparation and arguments and a keener insight into the question, won for the local debaters. The Fort teams will debate soon in the semi-finals of the Lawrence league.
150 Years Ago, 1872
A meeting was held at the Kirby school house in the town of Sumner on Saturday the 10th inst., for the purpose of devising means and granting aid to the Northern Wisconsin Railroad which is to come to Fort Atkinson and continue to your place and further Northwest. I have seen a diagram of the proposed line from Whitewater to your place and knowing the ground between those two points, I believe it a very feasible one.
