One of the most magical moments in each day for Pastor Kellen Roggenbuck comes in the evening, when he snuggles close to his son Levi, 5, to share a book together before Levi’s bedtime. Roggenbuck is doubly lucky in that he gets to share these moments with thousands of other families as well through the children’s books he’s written. Roggenbuck’s first book, “My Dad Has a Beard,” just sold its ten-thousandth copy last month.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The 3rd annual Fort Youth Center formal dance was held on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Luther Elementary School in Fort Atkinson. This year’s dance, themed “Starry Night,” drew more than 150 middle-schoolers. Eighth-graders decorated the commons with stars and the Fort Atkinson Junior Women’s Club helped chaperone and raffled off prizes.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Jefferson boys’ JV basketball team moved one game closer to an unbeaten Rock Valley Conference season Tuesday with a 55-52 win over Milton. The Eagles, now 15-2 overall, trailed by three at halftime, but then put Milton away by outscoring them 20-10 in the third quarter. Last Friday, the Eagles cruised past Brodhead, 47-29.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Miss Patricia Martin will be the guest speaker for the guardians and sponsors of the Camp Fire Girls when they meet tonight in the Fort Atkinson Memorial hospital at 7:30. Miss Martin, physical therapist, will explain her work with polio patients and show the equipment she works with.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Probably the ministers don’t need any advice on the subject, but if they intend to preach any sermons on profanity, they might as well make it timely and do it now while people are making out their income tax reports.
150 Years Ago, 1872
We learn that the Jefferson Boat Club intend to present sometime during this season Shakespeare’s great tragedy “Othello” and his great comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.” These plays are not only amusing, but instructive, and the way in which they are presented by the Boat Club ought to warrant every one in being there to witness them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.