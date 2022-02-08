It’s an exciting time for the Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim program. The EagleJays advanced swimmers to the WIAA Division 2 state meet for the first time since 2009 on Saturday as three relays comprised of the same four swimmers qualified for three state events.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Students at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Fort Atkinson spent Monday afternoon creating valentines to be given to community veterans on Valentine’s Day. The valentines will be mailed to their fortunate recipients at Veterans Hospital in Madison this week. Students in grades 1-5 made valentines for the veterans.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A full day of theater will be offered to children in the Fort Atkinson area on Saturday, March 20. The local chapter of American Association of University Women has approved plans to bring the KIDS Theatre from Madison, a troupe well known and loved by children throughout the state.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Jaycettes will hold a “White Elephant” sale when they meet this evening at 8:00 in the home of Mrs. Hagen, 8 S. Fifth St. At that time, members will bring odds and ends they have been unable to use and put them up for sale. Money from the sale will be used in the general club fund.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Charlie Bramer has been having great sport this week learning to drive his new car. He gave a unique exhibition on W. Milwaukee Ave., in front of the hotel Tuesday afternoon. Bystanders laughed till they cried.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The telegraph companies have made a reduction in rates. For any distance less than fifty miles, the rate will be twenty-five cents for ten words.
