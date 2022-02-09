Cross-country skiing in the Jefferson County area has been more of a dream than a reality during the past few years due to the lack of consistent snow cover. But 2021 has made up for the recent lackluster skiing years to winter recreation fans in Jefferson County. In particular, Dorothy Carnes County Park, in the Town of Jefferson between Fort Atkinson and Cambridge, has drawn cross-country skiers from all over to explore its trails.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Improvements are well underway at the new Dorothy Carnes County Park, located just west of Fort Atkinson in the Town of Jefferson. Parks Department crews, along with inmates from the Oak Hill Correctional Facility at Cambridge and other volunteers, removed invasive shrubs from oak and hickory woodland and blazed 1.5 miles of trails to open up access to the park.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Marshall proved its 7-0 season in the Eastern Suburban was no fluke by capturing the conference wrestling meet here Saturday with 169.5 points, while Cambridge showed it is the second best team in the league, finishing right behind the Cardinals with 160 points. Dodgeland and Johnson Creek placed third and fourth, respectively.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Fort Atkinson’s public works department has received a new “tractor scoop” and it will be put to use just as soon as a routine check of the vehicle is completed at the city garage, department director Charlese McKee said today. The city plans to use the new tractor loader for snow removal, some excavating, dump maintenance, loading sand and gravel and in-street and gutter maintenance.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Camp-Fire Operetta, entitled “The Feast of the Red Corn,” given at the high school last Saturday was well attended. It was an excellent play and everyone should have seen it.
150 Years Ago, 1872
During the present month H. G. Tousley’s livery has been in constant use. The fine sleighing and pleasant weather induces everybody to go sleigh riding, and Mr. T. keeps the best livery in town, and he sends out a four horse team with a riding party every few days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.