The 2021 Jefferson Middle School play, “Ten Ways To Survive Life In Quarantine,” will be streamed starting Thursday evening. It will be available for viewing all weekend via a link on the school district’s website, at sdoj.org. There is no cost to watch, and everyone is invited to join in, especially local residents who have missed out on the performing arts during this past pandemic year.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Business Health Services of Wisconsin, an occupational medicine program of Fort Atkinson Memorial Health Services, is offering the influenza vaccine for the 2002-03 flu season to area employers. The vaccine is usually given between mid-October and mid-November. Many area companies are currently experiencing the effects of the flu virus.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Even if they don’t turn onto the Lake Mills exit ramp, Interstate 94 motorists during the next three months will know something about this small community. For on Saturday, Feb. 27, a 144-square-foot mural highlighting a pleasant rural scene in bright, bold colors was erected on a barn at the Elmer Burrows farm, just off I-94 on Cemetery Road. In charge of the project are 11 eighth graders at Lake Mills Middle School, who combined for a mural theme thoughts from 250 pupils district wide on “What the Lake Mills Community Means to Me.”
70 Years Ago, 1952
Mr. and Mrs. L. V. Erickson left today to attend the J. C. Penney Co.’s Golden Jubilee convention being held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Edgewater Beach hotel in Chicago. Erickson is the manager of the Fort Atkinson Penney department store. “This year marks our 50th anniversary of serving the American people,” Erickson said. “Naturally we are proud of our past — our company started as a single, tiny store in 1902 and has grown to be the biggest of its kind in the world.”
100 Years Ago, 1922
The local high school basketball quintet defeated Whitewater high at the Whitewater Normal gym last Thursday afternoon, 24 to 10. The score at half time was 13 to 4 in favor of Fort. Sund was the individual star of the game.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The teachers at and near Cambridge met at the school building of that place on Feb. 3 for the purpose of organizing a Teachers’ Association.
