A lot of 8-year-olds create artwork, which then goes to hang on the refrigerator. Johnson Creek resident Bentley Schacht’s art, on the contrary, is hanging on people’s walls. His bold colors and designs stand out, as does his commitment to raise money for the Jefferson Fire Department. For the past few months, Bentley has been doing a brisk business selling both spin art and pour art, on ready-to-hang canvas, so far raising $1,000 for the local volunteer fire department.
20 Years Ago, 2002
St. Coletta of Wisconsin, Jefferson, a nationally recognized leader in the area of vocational, educational and residential support for adults with developmental disabilities, will hold its 26th Annual Bucks Benefit for St. Coletta with the Milwaukee Bucks versus Sacramento Kings game this Sunday, March 10. Hoop Time is 2 p.m. at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The L. D. Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills, which rose up out of the ashes of a 1980 fire, is one of four new Wisconsin entries in the National Register of Historic Places. The Fargo library, constructed of local fieldstone in the late Victorian Gothic Revival architectural style, was dedicated in 1902 and served as the city’s first library. Originally funded by a gift to the city from Lorenzo Dow Fargo, the library has been sustained by the city as a library and community cultural center.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Watertown Archery club will sponsor the 1952 annual indoor archery tournament to be held at the Turner hall, S. Fourth st., Watertown on Sunday, March 16. All archers regardless of club or league affiliation are invited to participate in the tournament. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m., 12 and 5 p.m., with starting times one hour later. Scores of highest and lowest seven targets shot will be used for classification purposes and prizes will be given to the three highest in each of nine classes.
100 Years Ago, 1922
At the Streeter alleys last Thursday night the crack Badger Lunch bowling team rolled 2425 in a match game with Streeter’s Nationals and won the event by a total of 18 pins.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Old lumberers predict an unusually early driving season this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.