Over this past year, Jefferson’s Parks and Recreation Department saw great participation in the innovative programs it developed to accommodate pandemic concerns. Now with vaccines being administered and COVID-19 numbers sharply dropping, the local Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to bringing back a little more normalcy in its programming for spring and summer, relaxing some pandemic protocols while still taking extra care to keep participants safe.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A Loch Ness-style monster arose out of a snowy yard on North Wilson Ave. in Jefferson last week. The monster was created by Katie McDonald, 12; Jacob McDonald, 9; their parents, Mike and Judy McDonald; their cousin Stephanie Wendt, a fifth-grader; and their uncle, Jerry Wendt. The family told people who drove by and asked about the “Loch Ness monster,” “Look what Daddy caught in the Rock River!”
40 Years Ago, 1982
Three handbell choirs, three voice choirs and a variety of instrumentalists will enhance the dedication of Bethesda Lutheran Home’s new chapel and religious center Sunday, March 14. Tours of the entire facility, including the new chapel, will take place on that day. Made possible by a $2.5 million gift from the family of a former resident, the chapel contains six adjacent classrooms to meet the spiritual needs of residents. Bethesda Lutheran Home was founded in 1904 and serves nearly 600 persons.
70 Years Ago, 1952
All members of the Fort Atkinson junior-senior high school Parent-Teachers association (PTA) are urged to attend the meeting in the senior high school at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. At that meeting, a panel discussion will be held on the question of whether the legal age for the purchase of beer should be raised from 18 to 21.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Fort Atkinson High School basketball team won fourth place in the Milton College tournament. Evansville finished first, Milton Union second and Edgerton third.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The people living on what is known as the “Island,” in the town of Waterloo, are having a very pleasant time with a ghost, which, it is said, has taken up its residence with John Empee, and kicks up a fearful row nightly. According to Mrs. Sally Montgomery, it appears in several thousand places simultaneously and has a face like flaming fire.
