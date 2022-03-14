Mark Ebert, proprietor of Ebert’s Greenhouse Village in Ixonia, has plans for a small but significant expansion of his greenhouse complex at W1795 Fox Road. His plan was met with zero opposition from the Ixonia Town Board Monday night. In fact, town fathers went so far as to give permission, via a conditional use permit, for Ebert to undertake a second limited expansion in coming years. With the approval of the town board Monday, Ebert moves closer to being able to add a 6,600 square-foot greenhouse on the east side of the existing complex as part of his two-stage plan.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fort Atkinson High School boys’ basketball team experienced its first taste of the Kohl Center Wednesday in the WIAA shoot-around. The Blackhawks (22-1) will play Brookfield Central (21-2) tonight at 8:15. The Blackhawks, along with the other seven Division 1 State qualifiers, got to strut their stuff for the media while getting acclimated with the Kohl Center floor, which is 10 feet longer than a normal high school floor. This is the fifth WIAA State Tournament appearance in Fort Atkinson history.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A total of 1,575 rabbits and guinea pics were on display Sunday as the pager Rabbit Breeders held its 25th annual rabbit and cavy show at Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Winning best-of-show honors for his White Satin rabbit, one of 900 rabbits shown in open class, was Al Lunde of Waterloo. A White Satin owned by Jesse Jacques of Oshkosh won best youth entry.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Several weeks ago, Mrs. Esther May was shopping in a nearby city when a stranger overheard her telling a friend she had received a white bedspread for her birthday and would much rather have a yellow one. The stranger went up to Mrs. May and offered to trade a yellow one she had for the white one of Mrs. May’s. A few days later, the yellow spread arrived at the May home and both ladies are now satisfied.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Practically every section of Outagamie County is covered with snow from three to four feet deep. In many places it fills the roads from fence top to fence top.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The ghost business in Waterloo has played out. Aunt Sally Montgomery says “it beats all possessed how John Empee did cut up.” John was the ghost — and what a ghost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.