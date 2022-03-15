Gracie Niebler won all three of her matches as the Jefferson girls tennis team opened up play with a 2-1 record Friday at Verona. “I was really pleased with this tournament, these were all Division 1 schools,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “I thought we held up very well. There was some excellent tennis. The fact we won two out of three shows we could have a pretty special team this year.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
This Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m., the public is invited to the Hoard Historical Museum to hear about the life of Dr. Rosa Minoka Hill, a Native American doctor and the first woman ever honored with a lifetime membership to the state medical society. Dr. Hill, a Mohawk Indian, administered to her patients both white and Indian, near Oneida, Wisconsin, for the first half of the 20th century.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The spring screening for youngsters entering kindergarten in Fort Atkinson public and parochial schools next fall concluded last week. Held at Trinity Lutheran Church, the screening offered checks on the children’s hearing, vision, motor skills, health and immunizations. The physical assessment program is aided each year by a financial gift from the Fort Atkinson Lions Club.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The World Neighbors club, composed of sixth graders of Barrie school, entertained their parents and friends at a tea Thursday afternoon as a “thank you” for friendliness and guidance given during the year. Recipe books, compiled by the sixth graders, were presented to guests. Each book contained a variety of recipes from different countries. In keeping with the theme of World Neighbors, the students served punch and Scandinavian cookies as refreshments.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Don’t forget the St. Patrick’s dance held at the Eagles Mall Friday, March 17. Admission $1, including war tax.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Mr. James Douglass has taken the contract to carry the mail from this point to Watertown and everything runs smoothly.
