A big investment a decade ago in sustainable energy has continued to pay dividends for the Jefferson Area Business Center and the community at large, saving one million pounds of carbon emissions from going into the atmosphere. JABC owner Steve Lewis started 10 years ago with 99 solar panels. That investment paid off so well that he added another 308 solar panels on the top of his building last fall. With the increased solar energy coming in, Lewis said he’ll now be able to save a million pounds of carbon from going into the atmosphere every three years.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers shared a bit of their community’s Norwegian culture and heritage when they visited Jefferson elementary schools Wednesday morning, March 13. They first performed at West Elementary School, before bringing their program of Norwegian dances to East Elementary School. The dancers were about to embark on a performing tour across the nation.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce today announced the program for its annual dinner to be held at The Gobbler Supper Club at Johnson Creek Monday, March 29. The speaker will be Harland Anderson, Jefferson postmaster and 21-year U.S. Air Force veteran, who will talk about the riddle of unidentified flying objects. Anderson’s Air Force service included 13 years with the Air Defense Command, retiring as one of the chief controllers of the command’s central region.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Jefferson county swine breeders held a meeting at the Jefferson courthouse at 8 o’clock. Forrest Fellows, agriculture agent, led a discussion on pasture. Art Kautza, agriculture teacher at Johnson Creek, talked to the group on parasites and parasite control.
100 Years Ago, 1922
A baseball meeting was held at Cambridge Sunday and there was some talk of admitting Fort Atkinson and Jefferson to the Tri-County league.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The following are the names of those who have not been absent nor tardy during the term closing March 1, 1872. Those marked with a star have not been guilty of any misdemeanor during the term: Mary Sillerman, Albert Drane, Della Bisset.
