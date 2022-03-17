Fort Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this 11th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX. “Being named a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital again in 2021 is a great tribute to our employees,” said Mike Wallace, president and CEO of Fort HealthCare.
20 Years Ago, 2002
During spring break, area residents can go on a wildlife expedition to Africa without leaving Wisconsin. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee will present Roundy’s Pick ’n Save’s Care for Critters: Animals of Africa at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Jefferson Public Library. During the free one-hour program, society naturalists will take the audience on a journey through Africa.
40 Years Ago, 1982
One of the sure signs of spring is the beginning of spring prep sports seasons, and Tuesday marked the first practice for Fort Atkinson Senior High School’s girls’ softball team. An impressive turnout was present at the opening practice Tuesday, and a number of Black Hawk hopefuls took a rest while watching coach Paul Olson analyze the correct method of swinging. The girls’ season starts Friday, April 2 with a game against Sauk Prairie at Fort Atkinson.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Today marks the 82nd birthday of the Jefferson County Union. The newspaper was founded 82 years ago today, Mar. 17, 1870, as a little eight-column, four page weekly by W. D. Hoard, who later published Hoard’s Dairyman and also became governor of Wisconsin. Mr. Hoard’s first publication, the Jefferson County Union, was originally published at Lake Mills. Enticed by an attractive offer from local businessmen, Mr. Hoard moved his paper to Fort Atkinson in 1873.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Large flocks of geese are flying north. Old hunters say this is a sure sign that warm weather is near. The Noel pond, which never ought to have been drained, is full of geese and ducks.
150 Years Ago, 1872
We have heard it said, but can hardly credit the assertion, that there is a young lady in Jefferson who is so modest that she will not allow even the Christian Observer to remain overnight in her room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.