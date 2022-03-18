The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance announces the world premiere of the first dance for camera concert with “DanceScapes ’21.” An annual event, this year’s works have been choreographed specifically for the camera instead of the stage, making for an impactful and immersive experience. “DanceScapes ’21” will be released on March 30 at 7:30 p.m.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is officially open for business at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building. The DMV will be open the second and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Legion Room of the municipal building. More than 100 customers stopped in during the DMV’s first day at its new location last week.
40 Years Ago, 1982
In conjunction with Youth Art Month, observed nationwide in March, youngsters at Fort Atkinson’s Barrie Elementary School this week held their annual language arts and art fair. The event, which was open for viewing at a reception last Sunday, during school hours and at Tuesday’s Parent-Teacher Organization meeting, featured everything from stories and themes written and pictures drawn to craft demonstrations.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Jefferson county humane poster contest is open to all elementary pupils in all schools of the county. Awards will be given for the best posters submitted for each grade. The contest will end on Saturday, Apr. 5. Rules for the contest are: Posters may be made in any medium, and in one size only (12 inches by 18 inches). Each poster must have the name of the pupil, their grade and the name of the school and teacher on the back.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Here is the fish law for Jefferson County: Only artificial bait may be used and the law permits the catching of 10 pike a day, each not under 13 inches, and 15 pickerel a day, the minimum six 16 inches.
150 Years Ago, 1872
R. Bronson, of Hubbleton, has bought the cheese box machinery formerly used by the Agricultural manufacturing Co., of Lake Mills, and will manufacture the boxes at Hubbleton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.