The crown jewel of high school sports is on its way to Lake Mills. It took ending an 87-game win streak to claim the illustrious gold ball. Senior forward Vivian Guerrero finished with a team-high 21 points as the second-seeded Lake Mills girls’ basketball team beat top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas 78-67 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh on Friday night. “Pretty good, pretty good,” Guerrero said of how it felt to win a state title. “It doesn’t feel real yet, to be honest.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Frustrated by having worked without a contract since July, a group of teachers at Fort Atkinson Middle School picketed outside the building this morning to call attention to their plight. The teachers also were staging a job action today by entering and leaving the school premises together at the same designated time. The School District of Fort Atkinson is one of more than 300 districts statewide in which teachers remain without a contract for the 2001-02 school year that ends this June.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Jefferson County Public Health Nursing Service has announced that it will conduct its monthly immunization clinic in Room 205 of the courthouse from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. The clinic will be for all ages, and all the immunizations will be available. Provided free of charge (by the state) will be vaccines for mumps, combined measles and red measles. Polio vaccine will cost $2, while there will be a $1.25 fe for each of the vaccines for diphtheria-whooping cough tetanus and diphthereia-tetanums.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Eugene C. Meyer, recent winner of the Fort Atkinson Toastmaster’s club speaking contest, will represent the local club at the area contest at Oconomowoc on Mar. 6, Richard Strommen, president of the Fort Atkinson organization, announced today. Meyer won first place on his talk, “This Killer Can Be Stopped,” which concerned prevention of cancer.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Another sure sign of spring — pussywillows are poking their heads out of their little bonnets.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The present winter has been a hard one for the poor. Prove your goodness by something more than mere lip service. Hunt out the needy and relieve their wants.
