After a year with a virtual 5k and a limited-participation-allowed August run, the regular May Furry Friends 5k will return to Jefferson County Fair Park this year, benefiting the Humane Society of Jefferson County. This marks the eighth year for the event and the second biggest annual fundraiser for the humane society, behind the October “Fur Ball.” This year’s run/walk will take place Saturday, May 22.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Jefferson County raised more than $6,000 at its first-ever Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser on March 9 at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson. Participants, each of whom gathered a minimum of $60 in pledges, received a free afternoon of bowling, a T-shirt, food and a chance to win door prizes. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a major fundraiser for Big Brothers-Big Sisters, which matches children ages 6-14 from single-parent families with a caring adult mentor.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Thanks to last-minute financial support of local industrialists, the Fort Atkinson Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue squad will be able to purchase the rescue vehicle of its choice. Local industrialists rallied to the cause after it appeared that the squad would be unable to finance the $34,880 vehicle it had hoped to obtain to replace the current truck in use since 1970.
70 Years Ago, 1952
When Fort Atkinson’s fifth and sixth grade cagers, who regularly perform in the Junior Sandlot league, go into their final action next Saturday morning at the high school gym, there is a strong possibility that the outcome of the morning’s games may send the circuit into a play-off.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Spring, the time when the young man gets that “Down-by-the-old-mill-stream-where-I-first-met-you” sort of feeling, is close at hand if we are to believe the following: “Sunday three couples were seen occupying benches in the city park enjoying the warm sun.”
150 Years Ago, 1872
It is now understood that the Legislature, through the energy and influence of Hon. L. B. Caswell, have so amended the charter of our new Road, as to make Fort Atkinson and Lake Mills two points that the road must touch in its course Northwest.
