Art by students from ages 4 to 18 will be featured in the April virtual exhibit at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s website www.whitewaterarts.org. The show becomes available on Friday, April 9, and runs through Saturday, April 24. The exhibit will include visual two-dimensional artwork by students from area schools.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Bobbie and Bill Starke of Fort Atkinson will be glued to ESPN Saturday for the noon baseball game between the University of Arizona and Arizona State in Tucson, AZ. That’s because their grandson, John Hardy, is a freshman who plays second base, third base, shortstop and whatever other positions for which he is needed. John, a business major, was on National Honor Society and now is on the Dean’s List in college.
40 Years Ago, 1982
This Wednesday, a lot of sirens will be sounding throughout Jefferson County. For this is Tornado Awareness Week in Wisconsin, and this county will be participating under the direction of Roger Reinel, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Government. Reinel said all schools within the county have been requested to participate in Wednesday’s statewide drill, and have been given an update of “Tornado Emergency Readiness Planning for Schools,” prepared by the State Division of Emergency Government.
70 Years Ago, 1952
“What Does the Middle East Mean to Us?” will be the subject of a talk by Prof. Richard Hartshorne of the University of Wisconsin, nationally famous geographer, at the Founder’s Day dinner Monday, Mar. 31, at the Congregational church meeting house. Prof. Hartshorne, who lectures to both history and geography classes at the university, will be the principal speaker at the 6:45 p.m. dinner, which is being sponsored by Fort Atkinson’s University of Wisconsin Alumni club.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Ice is reported piled up on the west shore of Lake Koshkonong to a height of 20 feet and more. At H. L. Hoard’s cottage on the north shore, the wall of broken ice pushed through the porch screening and loomed ten to thirty feet high for twenty rods.
150 Years Ago, 1872
R. P. Bronson, of Hubbleton, a man who always does as he says, is out this week with a statement in the 1st column, 4th page, with regard to cheese boxes. We will vouch for him.
