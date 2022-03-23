Early on in life, Jason Rice knew he wanted to capture the news as it happened and contribute to people’s understanding of what’s happening in their world. That is just what he has done as part of a WMTV-15 NBC TV news team covering the Black Lives Matter protests in Madison in late May last year. Rice’s and the rest of the news team’s coverage recently earned the station a Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy award.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Fort Atkinson artist Gerald Sawyer has completed work on the clay figures from which he will make molds for his sculpture, titled “Fireflies.” Depicting three children releasing fireflies from a jar, the 4-foot-tall, bronze sculpture will be displayed at the corner of Robert Street and Riverside Drive.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Six members of the Fort Atkinson Senior High School boys’ basketball team were honored at a dinner at Woodlawn Supper Club Monday, sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club. Honored were: team leading scorer and Most Valuable Player Keith Neubert; top defensive player John Offerdahl; Rookie of the Year Brian Grandt; Super Sub Dean Hollenbeck; top rebounder Mike Smrekar; and top ball handler Mike Manley.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Waterfowl are on the move. Game Manager Harry Stroebe reports that 600 Canada geese stopped just south of Lake Monona, near Madison, on March 6 and then moved on after a 10 minute rest. A flock of 138 Canada geese were reported seen flying south near Fort Atkinson. Three canvasback ducks visited the ponds at the Nevin Fish hatchery near Madison.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The average price of American automobiles is $745. Thirty-two out of every one thousand automobiles in the United States are owned by farmers.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Fred McGraw, who for the past two years has had charge of the telegraph office at Jefferson’s station, has been relieved of duty at this place, and given a situation in the train dispatcher’s office at headquarters in Chicago.
