After a year-long delay brought on by the pandemic, the West Elementary School and Sullivan Elementary School crochet clubs were finally able to deliver 25-plus crocheted Easter baskets students had made as an appreciation gift for officers with the Jefferson Police Department. Capt. Alan Richter accepted the gift on behalf of the police department, while community club advisor Pat Hutson and art teacher Chelsea Miller presented the gift. Hutson filled all of the crocheted baskets with goodies for the officers and their families.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The spring season officially began on Friday with the Nelson-Daniels Classic Indoor Track and Field Meet at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. There were four area high schools in attendance (Jefferson, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Whitewater) and all four had a great showing. Area athletes did extremely well on Friday in both the girls’ and boys’ divisions, as there were only three events that an area athlete didn’t finish in the Top 8.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Sullivan Jaycees will sponsor the annual Easter Egg Hunt for all area children in Legion Park at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 4. There will be prizes, candy and a sawdust pit hunt. That’s all for kids, but there’ll also be a hunt for adults with prizes. Ten silver eggs will be featured in the hunt. And, of course, Easter Bunny will pay a visit.
70 Years Ago, 1952
New voters, including young residents and citizens who have never voted in Lake Mills, are invited to attend a “school for new voters” that will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the polling quarters over the fire station. The event is under the direction of the League of Women Voters, with Mrs. Barfknecht as general chairman.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Fort Atkinson High School girls’ debating teams were victorious Monday in their debates with the Edgerton high school girls. The subject was “Disarmament.” In the home debate, the Fort girls upheld the affirmative side and won, 3 to 0.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Thus far, March has furnished us nothing but a constant succession of snowstorms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.