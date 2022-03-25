Milton residents are in for a treat — a DQ treat, that is. American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) has announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant is set to open in the city on March 29. The restaurant is located at 1167 Gateway Drive, near Milton’s newest Kwik Trip. Locally owned and operated by Mike McKenna, a Milton resident and restaurateur, McKenna said in a news release he is eager to open his first Dairy Queen eatery.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Epilepsy Foundation of Southern Wisconsin announces the Summer Stroll for Epilepsy kick-off event to be held in conjunction with its Monroe-area support group on Wednesday, March 27. Hundreds of individuals in Green, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock and Walworth counties will be forming teams and gathering pledges to support their friends and family members who have seizure disorders. This is the 10th year that the EFSW, a United Way agency, has held a Summer Stroll. The two-mile walk and picnic will take place at Palmer Park in Janesville on May 18.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The 22nd annual Fort Atkinson Hoard Historical Museum Art Show will open this Sunday and continue for a week after a purchase reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, when persons may buy paintings offered for sale. An opening reception is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with the Fort Atkinson Barbershop Chorus performing at 2 and 3 p.m. On Tuesday night, art students and teachers were busy arranging the hundreds of entries in the show. In charge of arranging the exhibit is the high school art teacher, Bob Hase.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Opening drills for Fort Atkinson high school’s track and baseball teams are being held this afternoon at the local school. Al Hanke, athletic director, announced that indoor workouts will be held until the weather warms up sufficiently to permit the boys to go outside. He said these early drills would be confined to conditioning.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Roy W. Sherman of Watertown, a barber by occupation, who several years ago worked here in the shop of Zeugner & Rehm, is one of the three candidates for the mayoralty of Watertown. He has many friends in Fort Atkinson who would like to see him win out the race.
150 Years Ago, 1872
A man has been swindling the merchants at Fort Atkinson by calling on them for small lots of goods he claimed to have purchased and forgot to carry away. Several were duped by the means, but the rascal escaped.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.