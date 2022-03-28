The Whippets came back from two sets down to top McFarland, 23-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-12, in a Rock Valley Conference match that featured 6-0 teams on Thursday night. Senior Emme Bullis led Whitewater (7-0, 7-0 RVC) with 20 kills and added 17 digs. Sophomore Kindyl Kilar also had a big match, with 19 kills and 25 digs. Senior Cora Linos paced the Whippet offense with 36 assists and added four blocks. Senior Amanda Tovar finished with six aces.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Blackhawk Fitness in Fort Atkinson received its first dollar of clear profit plaque from the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce recently. Blackhawk Fitness changed ownership last June and has since undergone renovations, including the installation of new fitness equipment. Chamber ambassador Dave Beinfang presented the award to club manager Marci Rekowski, club personal trainer Claire Racanelli and club fitness director Sheldon Williams.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The newly-formed Fort Atkinson Barbershop Chorus entertained the 620 visitors at Sunday afternoon’s opening reception of the Hoard Historical Museum Art Show. The 22nd annual exhibit will be open for viewing from noon to 7 p.m. through Friday, April 2, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3. It will close with a tea from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
70 Years Ago, 1952
It was a happy occasion Sunday at the home of Mrs. William Leschinski, sr., and son Ewald. The occasion was the celebration of triple birthdays in the family. Mrs. Leschinski is 87 years old today, and her son, Eldyn, has a birthday today too. Her son, Robert, had his birthday Monday.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Will Dexheimer claims to own the prize hen in Fort Atkinson. Besides taking care of a flock of 13 chicks, this hen recently found time to lay three perfectly shaped eggs in two successive days.
150 Years Ago, 1872
A resident of Janesville, seventy-four years of age, has fifty-four grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren.
