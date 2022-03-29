Paul Casey awoke Friday morning knowing he had to work in the afternoon, but not before he got the surprise of his life. Publishers Clearing House’s Prize Patrol showed up at his Fort Atkinson home to tell him he won their grand prize this week of $30,000. “Oh my gosh, I’m just flabbergasted. It’s my birthday,” Casey said as three members of the Prize Patrol handed him a giant check – along with a real one.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Thanks to volunteers with the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry, 120 area families will have an Easter feast on their tables this Sunday. Pantry workers gathered at the Wisconsin Army National Guard Armory in Fort Atkinson on Thursday morning to pack “baskets” — actually, boxes and bags — full of all the fixings for a tasty holiday meal. Each recipient received ham, potatoes, yams, cake mix, Jello, eggs, milk, corn, beans, rolls and carrots. The baskets were delivered by volunteers to area families.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Going up against some of the better track teams in the Milwaukee area, the Fort Atkinson Senior High School boys’ and girls’ teams fared well in the West Allis Central Bulldog Invitational indoor track meet here Saturday. Fort Atkinson took third in the meet, behind two first places from the boys and two from the girls. In meet scoring, both boys’ and girls’ scores were combined to make the overall final team score of 117.25 points.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The sixth annual campaign for members of the Fort Atkinson-Jefferson Community Concert association will end Saturday noon, Mar. 29. The goal this year is to increase the budget sufficiently so as to have four concerts in the coming season, and the officers are hoping that this goal will be reached. The program for the coming season will appear in the Daily Jefferson County Union early next week.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Women have the right to vote at the election next Tuesday. The polls close at 5:30 p.m.
150 Years Ago, 1872
D. Ostrander of Jefferson has taken the lecture field in defense of the theory that “Shakespeare wrote Shakespeare.” Mr. Ostrander is a gentleman of fine literary tastes and extensive reading, and cannot fail to treat the subject in an interesting manner.
