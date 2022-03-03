Proud was the buzzword used after Jefferson’s regional final game Saturday night. Jefferson trailed Waterford by as much as 14 points in the second half, but rallied to force overtime. The Wolverines emerged victorious in the extra period as the Jefferson girls basketball team was edged by Waterford, 47-46, in a WIAA Division 2 regional final game Saturday night at Waterford High School.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Auditions for the Fort Atkinson Community Theatre’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be held at 6 p.m. this Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4, in the Fort Atkinson High School auditorium. The musical will be presented June 13-16.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Kids Theatre Co. of Madison will be performing during the full day of live theatre in Fort Atkinson on Saturday, March 20, under the sponsorship of the Fort Atkinson Branch of American Association for University Women. The troupe consists of Tim Hoare, Stan Gill (artistic director), Lynn Sholts and Barbara Sawatsky.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Mrs. A. J. Glover, widow of the former editor of Hoard’s Dairyman, was one of the many who went up to greet Senator Robert Taft following this speech in the Fort Atkinson municipal building Saturday night. She informed the senator that his father, then Chief Justice William Howard Taft, had stayed at the Glover home when he visited in Fort Atkinson in August, 1919.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Whitewater people will not soon forget the debate on the Esch-Cummins Law which was held before a record-breaking crowd in the big gym last year. The presence of Governor Blaine, the excellent music by the Normal orchestra, the forceful speeches from both teams, the unanimous decision for Whitewater all combined to make the event one of the biggest of the whole year.
150 Years Ago, 1872
All those who participated are eloquent in their praise of the “Old Folks Festival at Jefferson.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.