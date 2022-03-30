The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson has announced that the museum will host its annual art show in a virtual format in 2021. “Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, our annual art show will be held online,” said Merrilee Lee, museum director. The art show will be viewable through the Hoard Historical Museum’s Facebook page. Students in grades K-12 who live, attend classes or are home-schooled in the School District of Fort Atkinson geographic area are welcome to submit art for part one of the show.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The 2001-02 Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department tree sale is in full swing! The department is offering a wide variety of trees that should do well in this area of Wisconsin. The trees may be purchased in bundles of 25. Although the trees have been going quickly, there are still a few varieties available at this time. These include White and Norway Spruce; Red and White Pine; and also Fraser and Douglas Firs.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The ice shanties are gone and fishermen have returned to their favorite fishing spots along the Rock River. Most of them right now are eagerly awaiting the start of the annual spring Walleye run. But they’ll have to wear waders if they want to get close to the banks, as today’s rain pushed the river over its banks.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Approximately 400 bowlers from the Fort Atkinson-Jefferson Bowling association will be in Milwaukee Wednesday and Thursday to compete in the 1952 American Bowling Congress tournament being staged at the Milwaukee Arena. The representation in the ABC tourney by the Fort Atkinson-Jefferson association is one of the largest of any association of comparable size in the country. The area group consists of keglers from Fort, Jefferson, Whitewater and Palmyra.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Fort Atkinson high school has joined the newly organized athletic league of high schools in this section. The league will cover baseball, football, basketball and track. Schools in the circuit are Fort Atkinson, Janesville, Edgerton, Evansville, Whitewater, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Milton Union and Cambridge.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The freighting business of the Chicago and northwestern R. R. has been so large during the past winter that it has been necessary to run extra trains nearly every Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.