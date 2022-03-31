Wedl’s Hamburger Stand and Ice Cream Parlor at the intersection of East Racine and Center streets was the busiest business in downtown Jefferson late Tuesday morning when it opened for the 2021 season. Lines at the stand were predictably long around noon of its opening day.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Get the gloves and spikes out — it’s time for summer baseball again, and the Jefferson VFW Teener baseball team will be holding tryouts on April 13. The tryouts will be held at Fischer Field, which is where the local Teeners play their home games. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The tryout is open to any kids 13-15 years old that do not turn 16 before Aug. 1. This is a great opportunity to be part of a baseball program that is rich in history.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Cathy Adams has been named 1982 Jefferson County Honey Queen. The daughter of Ed and Nancy Adams of Palmyra, Queen Cathy succeeds Christine Adams. Both posed for a photo with Dennis Bries, president of the Jefferson County Beekeepers Association. A sophomore at Palmyra-Eagle High School, Queen Cathy will represent the honey industry in parades and store promotions and at various fairs.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Fort Atkinson’s ninth grade civic class members were out punching doorbells this afternoon to urge local citizens to get out and vote Tuesday. The students were distributing bright yellow handbills. They were working in groups and encouraging the local voters to take part in the primary balloting.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Carroll College Glee Club motoring from Waukesha to this city last Saturday, got stuck in the mud near Rome and arrived here too late to put on their concert at the Crystal theater.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Rock Lake cheese factory commenced operations on March 28th. The prospects are reported to be excellent.
