Wisconsin was well represented at the 2021 National Make It With Wool competition, held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sixty-eight contestants from across the United States competed in four age divisions: Junior, Senior, Adult and Fashion/Apparel Design. Representing Wisconsin were Junior Elizabeth Colwell of LaValle, Senior Holley Schwartz of Watertown and Adult Peg Mathews of Appleton.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education accepted a donation from the Jefferson Eagle Booster Club on Feb. 25. The booster club donated $350 worth of athletic equipment for Jefferson High School from the Jefferson Sports Boosters. The equipment included a Kelpro shoulder pad cart and Kelpro helmet rack.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Hustle has been a trademark of the Whitewater High School boys’ basketball team all year, according to coach Ken Nehring, but it just hadn’t paid off that much in the past. It did here Tuesday in a WIAA Class B subregional game, as Whitewater pressured Palmyra-Eagle the full length of the court to post a 59-52 victory over the Panthers.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Fort Atkinson museum was the recipient Saturday of a neatly typed book entitled “A Survey of the Postal History of Jefferson County, Wisconsin,” by Barbara R. Mueller. Miss Mueller, a resident of Jefferson, received a first prize on this book at the meeting of the State Philatellic society in Milwaukee. It represents many hours of research.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Eagles’ drill team will give a dance St. Patrick’s night at the Eagles’ Hall.
150 Years Ago, 1872
We hear of a woman who gave birth to triplets just after recovering from the smallpox. All the women in that neighborhood are getting vaccinated again.
