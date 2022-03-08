A Jefferson School teacher has won honors as the top teacher of the year in family and consumer sciences. The honor will officially be presented next month at the annual convention of the Wisconsin Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. Kimberly Hart-Shatswell has taught Family and Consumer Sciences at Jefferson High School since 2007, updating a more traditional “Home Ec” program to give it a more professional focus and expanding offerings in various specialty areas.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Steve and Debbie Kinateder of rural Helenville were dining out a couple weeks ago when they got to meet astronaut James Lovell. Lovell, commander of the ill-fated Apollo 13 moon mission, and his son own a restaurant in Lake Forest, Ill. The astronaut happened to be there the night the Kinateders were there and graciously posed with them for a photo.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A dinner theatre production of the fast-paced comedy “6RMS RIV VU” will be presented at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Center Commons Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. Dave Valdes, senior theatre major from Milwaukee, directs the play, which grows out of the perennial search for a bigger, better, rent-controlled Manhattan apartment.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Observing National 4-H week these past few days have been thousands of farm youth all over the nation, including the many 4-H clubs in Jefferson county. The purpose of the 4-H clubs will be emphasized when the 4-H speaking contest gets underway at the Jefferson Elementary school and Court House on April 25. The theme of this year’s contest is “Serving as Loyal Citizens Through 4-H.”
100 Years Ago, 1922
The high school boys’ basketball team played the Jefferson high school team in Cambridge last Friday evening and were defeated by the Jefferson team by a score of 15 to 17.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Any person desiring to become a member of the Wisconsin State Dairyman’s Association can do so by forwarding their name and one dollar to the editor of this paper, who is Secretary of the Association. A membership in the Association will be found very desirable in marketing dairy products next season.
