The School District of Fort Atkinson archery program hosted an archery tournament Saturday, February 27. The event saw 168 students compete from fifth grade to 12th. Fort has qualified for the National Tournament six out of the past eight years with the 2021 Archery Nationals to occur later this spring.
20 Years Ago, 2002
On Monday, March 11, the fourth- and fifth-grade students of Lincoln Elementary School in Whitewater will be performing in the rotunda of the state capitol in Madison. The one-hour concert will begin at noon and is open to the public. Lincoln’s fourth and fifth grades were selected from K-12 applicants across the state by the Wisconsin Music Education Association as part of the WMEA concerts at the capitol series during Music in Our Schools Month.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Jefferson County Junior Holstein Club will play host to the annual County Fitting and Showing Workshop at the Richard Reuth farm on Jefferson’s Dewey Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Experienced showmen will be on hand to demonstrate clippings, hoof trimming and showmanship. FFA and 4-H members and all interested persons are encouraged to attend.
70 Years Ago, 1952
March is living up to its reputation of being wild, woolly and generally unpredictable. Sun, snow, rain and fog — Fort Atkinson had them all over the weekend. A total of 4.5 inches of snow and rain fell over the weekend, and raincoats and rubber boots were the dress of the day here today.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The teachers of the public schools take this opportunity to thank Mr. Bellman for the complimentary tickets to the movie entitled “Rip Van Winkle.”
150 Years Ago, 1872
Bah! Some envious young man at Fort Atkinson, whose name is not Willis, sends us an ill natured report of the marriage of a young couple in that town, a few days since. We’ll bet a sperm whale against a smoked herring that the girl had previously in a sensible manner jilted the young man, and his stomach is a little sour.
