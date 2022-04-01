There were no better freshmen in the pool Tuesday than Jefferson/Cambridge’s Jordyn Davis and Zoey Rank. Davis won one individual event, while Rank captured two individual first-place finishes as the Jefferson/Cambridge girls’ swim team took third at a WIAA Division 1 sectional Tuesday at Jefferson High School. The freshmen duo also helped the EagleJays to a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A total of more than 200 youngsters participated in two Easter egg hunts held Saturday in Fort Atkinson. The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the hunts, held in the morning at Jones and Ralph parks. Altogether, parks employees had set out 600 eggs (300 at each site), but they still ran out due to the large crowd. Even so, everyone had a wonderful time.
40 Years Ago, 1982
This is maple syrup time in Jefferson County, and Sullivan Elementary School fifth graders have received a first-hand look at that sweet spring operation. This week, with a break in the weather, the students toured a farm operated by Arthur Weidner, rural Sullivan. Besides receiving a lesson in how maple syrup is produced, the youngsters got a chance to taste the product on top of pancakes.
70 Years Ago, 1952
A sneak preview of the hilarious goings-on of the 1952 Fort Atkinson high school senior class play, “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay,” was given at the municipal building Saturday evening. The first dress rehearsal provided everyone with more than his share of fun, reports the cast. The witty lines of the characters, plus what the younger generation calls “the outlandish outfits of the 20’s,” promise to give plenty of chuckles to those attending the play at 8 p.m., Thursday.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Jefferson County is to have a county humane society. An agent will be appointed who will have the powers of police and constable throughout the county, and will receive his authority in a commission issued by the governor. Prevention of cruelty, both to animals and human beings, will be included in the scope of work.
150 Years Ago, 1872
We are glad that the fine social instincts of the people of this vicinity are being cultivated in the way of a more than usual number of social visits and exchange of hospitalities between the farmers and village people. Sorry we can’t be present ourselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.