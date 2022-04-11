Josh Stratton is supervising a crew that is giving a fresh look to the circa 1855 house that puts Janesville on so many maps. “It’s more fun to work in. It’s a part of history,” Stratton said of the work, which will give a fresh look to the mansion-museum called the Lincoln-Tallman Restorations. Stratton, of the Janesville-based American Paint & Paper, figures his crew has patched and taped miles of wall cracks.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The L.D. Fargo Free Public Library staff is inviting the public to a 100th birthday party and expansion project kick-off from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Named for an early Lake Mills benefactor, Lorenzo Dow Fargo, the library and its treasure of books and educational materials have long been a source of community pride. The Sunday celebration will also launch a campaign to raise $2 million toward expanding and updating the building and its educational collections.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Whitewater High School boys’ tennis team showed why it’s picked as one of the top teams in the area Saturday, running away with the team championship in the Stoughton Invitational here. Whitewater scored 22.5 points to win the meet, well ahead of Monroe and Hartford with 18 points each, Sun Prairie with 13.5 and Stoughton 7, Madison LaFollette 6.5 and Delavan-Darien 1.5.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Another Easter egg hunt for the young folks of Lake Mills and surrounding area will be held this coming Sunday, Easter day, at Sandy Beach, sponsored by Sid Potter of the Log Cabin. The Easter egg hunt will start Sunday at 2:30 p.m. sharp, and all children 12 years old and younger are invited to be on hand for the fun—at Sandy Beach, south end of the lake.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The time of year has come when the owners of chickens in the city should make provision for keeping them at home and not allow them to roam all over the neighboring premises.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The senseless practice of making roads in the fall and piling up soft dirt which cannot settle before spring is adhered to in many communities. This is bad policy for when the spring rains come the roads are well nigh impassible.
