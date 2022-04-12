The City of Fort Atkinson soon will be providing fire and EMS protection and response to the Blackhawk Bluff area in the Town of Koshkonong. City council members unanimously approved that recommendation from Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch Thursday night with the proviso that Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service also agrees to provide emergency medical services to the area.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fort Atkinson and Jefferson girls’ soccer teams met for the first time this season, and the regulation 80 minutes wasn’t long enough. Overtime decided the final outcome between the Jefferson County and Southern Lakes Conference rivals as the visiting Eagles came away with a 1-0 double-overtime decision. Information about this match was not received before presstime.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Easter Bunny hopped into Fort Atkinson Saturday, delivering chocolate eggs to 147 youngsters crowding into the municipal building gym. The bunny’s arrival, sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Jaycees, took place indoors because the presence of snow forced the cancellation of the traditional Jones Park egg hunt. Children picking specially marked candy received a $5 gift certificate from Kmart.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The first Easter egg hunt to be held in Jefferson in a good many years was conducted Saturday morning by C. G. “Pop” Wendt for the children of Jefferson. Nearly 200 gathered at the armory and from there were escorted to the courthouse park where they scattered all over the large area hunting for the eggs—unmindful of the falling snow and rain.
100 Years Ago, 1922
We wish to give you a special invitation to come to the Library and examine the books along your line of work, or any other line you are interested in. It does not cost you one cent of money to use these books if you like them. It costs you more not to use them, because you cannot be quite so modern unless you keep yourself well informed on the work you are doing. Nearly all methods change in course of time. Don’t be afraid to improve your methods.
150 Years Ago, 1872
There was only a moderately large attendance at the regular monthly cattle fair in this city, Tuesday of this week, the bad condition of the roads doubtless preventing many farmers from coming in.
