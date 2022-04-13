1 Year Ago, 2021
Coinciding with Election Day Tuesday, the Jefferson Public Library hosted a “pop-up library” on the sidewalk outside the municipal building, featuring selected books to check out, brochures and information on various library services, a craft table for kids, spin-the-wheel and other games and giveaways such as “I Love Libraries” water bottles, bookmarks and mini chocolate bars. Julia Birch, youth services librarian, and Minda Maurer, adult services librarian and programming and outreach coordinator, manned the main table.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Steve Landfried’s slides proved to be a big hit at the Jefferson Area Senior Center. Learning about Alaska, sled-dog racing and the hardships encountered was very interesting. The next date with Steve is on Tuesday, April 23, after morning bingo. Those who have historical pictures are encouraged to bring them along next time. Think about pictures of people, places, events and equipment that could be useful in educating successive generations. Thanks, Steve, for sharing your special talents.
40 Years Ago, 1982
In observance of National Library Week, April 18-24, the Whitewater Public Library will hold an open house for the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Featured will be refreshments, tours, a drawing and demonstrations of media equipment. Other events scheduled during the week include a puppet show for younger children during story hours at 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, and movies for children aged kindergarten through sixth grade at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Al Hanke, director of Fort Atkinson high school’s physical education program, has made an appeal for golfers to turn in their old discarded clubs at the high school for use by students in his classes. The phy. ed. department would like to get hold of as many clubs as possible so they can be fixed up and put to use by the students. Hanke has hopes that next year golf will be a part of the phy. ed. curriculum.
100 Years Ago, 1922
With the Mueller-Cory Hatchery, one of the largest and best equipped hatcheries in the state, and other smaller local hatcheries doing a rushing mail order business, the Fort Atkinson post office has, almost daily, hundreds of little peepers among its many packages. One knows of the presence of the visitors the minute he steps in the post office, for he hears an incessant chirping of live baby chicks that are to be sent miles away in ventilated cartons by parcel post.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The blue birds and robins are singing away with all their heart, not minding in the least that “Winter lingers in the lap of Spring.” A Wisconsin editor says, “The wind just sat on its hind legs and howled.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.