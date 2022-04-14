The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club will be holding a drive-by pancake breakfast on Saturday, May 8, from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., or until the pancakes run out. All are invited to bring their appetites and drive by the Old Armory, 146 W. North St., in downtown Whitewater. No tickets will be sold, and people are invited to make contributions to help the children in the community by donating to Kiwanis.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The School District of Jefferson fielded four teams at the regional competition for Destination Imagination. The competition, held on Saturday, March 9, at the Aldrich Middle School in Beloit, featured 100 teams from the South Central region. Destination Imagination is a creative problem-solving activity that is the successor to Odyssey of the Mind. DI promotes creativity, teamwork, cooperation and innovation in solving “challenges” in two presentations — the Central Challenge and the Instant Challenge. Teams have prepared their problem solutions for the past four to six months.
40 Years Ago, 1982
“Some Enchanted Evening” is the theme for the Fort Atkinson junior prom, to be held at the junior high school Saturday, April 24. Tickets, costing $5.50 per couple in advance and $6 at the door, will go on sale at the end of the week. Music will be provided by The Breathtakers, a Milwaukee-based band of which Mike Marquardt, 1975 Fort Atkinson graduate, is a member.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The first class in the new driver training education series will meet at the Fort Atkinson Vocational school this evening at 7:30, it was announced today. Students may enroll at that time for the nine-week course. William Moore is the instructor for the course of which one-and-a-half hours a week is spent in the classroom and one-and-a-half hours is spent in the dual control car.
100 Years Ago, 1922
There will be a meeting of the Jefferson county baseball league at Jefferson tonight. Time of starting games, admission, umpires and schedule of games will be considered.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Palmyra just closed its second term under the superintendence of Prof. E. Tilson. Friday was devoted to examination and declamation, all of which was satisfactory to the patrons of the school, many of whom were present. At the close of the exercises a splendid photograph Album was presented to Mr. Tilson by Nellie Bishop on behalf of the teachers and pupils of the school.
