1 Year Ago, 2021
Jefferson sophomore Gracie Niebler and Whitewater freshman Emilia Houwers advanced to the WIAA state girls tennis individual tournament with top-three finishes at Wednesday’s sectional held at Palmer Park in Janesville. “Anytime you get someone to state it’s big,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “Especially since a lot of Division 1 schools are in our sectionals. That was good to see Gracie winning the close matches this year.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Tour de Fort Bicycle Club will hold its first meeting of the season at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Cafe Carpe. The public is invited and encouraged to come. On the agenda will be officer election, a program by Dave and Grace Saalsaa of the Quiet Hut about what’s new in bikes and accessories and a discussion of upcoming rides. The club will hold its first ride on Saturday, April 27. The breakfast ride to Cambridge will leave from Cafe Carpe at 7:30 a.m. Round trip distance is about 30 miles.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Some birds were under quite a bit of stress during that recent lengthy cold snap. This is especially true for the purple martins and the tree swallows that must catch insects on the wing in order to obtain food. One of the best-informed purple martin persons in the area is Floyd Pfeifer of Fort Atkinson. If you are trying to get martins to nest in your martin house and have had only limited success, you would be green with envy to see the literally hundreds of pairs that Pfeifer has nesting in his two houses during a normal summer.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The special fishing season on various state streams and lakes, including the Rock river and Lake Koshkonong, will open at a minute after midnight tonight. And that’ll mean that Fort Atkinson will play host to a flock of anglers from throughout the southern part of the state and Illinois. However, the fishermen won’t find things so easy this year. The Rock river wall is underwater and it’ll be a muddy and wet task to fish from shore.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Next Monday starts the annual Clean-up Week in Fort Atkinson and the Union urges each citizen to do their part to make the city clean, healthy, thrifty, safe and beautiful. By Saturday night the city should shine like Spotless Town. Not a guilty tin can should escape. If every citizen does his duty, dirt, rubbish and the accumulated riffraff of the backyard and alley are doomed to extinction. Let’s go to it.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The enterprising firm of Copeland & Ryder are taking the lead on all their work. The farmers are getting so that they ask for the Jefferson made boots in preference to any other. The reason is their work is thoroughly and honestly made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.