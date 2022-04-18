The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson has announced that the museum will host its annual art show in a virtual format in 2021. “Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, our annual art show will be held online this year,” said Merrilee Lee, museum director. “It is our wish to continue the strong tradition of having an annual community-wide art show, even during these unusual times. We thoroughly enjoy having our annual art show and are looking forward to seeing what our local artists have been creating in the past year.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Sixty-four area fifth- and sixth-graders competed in a regional math meet in Jefferson on April 10, sponsored by the Whitewater Talented and Gifted Network. Using pencils, paper, scissors, toothpicks and their brains, the students from Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Palmyra-Ealge and Edgerton raced against the clock to compete a series of mental and calculator math problems and complex team projects exploring geometry and other mathematical concepts.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Jefferson High School’s golf victory over Fort Atkinson at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club Friday was especially thrilling for the Eagles because just one day before, Jefferson was forced to take a back seat to Fort Atkinson in a triangular meet on the same course. Friday, the Eagles turned the table in the Fort Atkinson Triangular at Koshkonong Mounds, capturing the meet with a 229 total. The Black Hawks trailed with 235 and Lake Mills finished at 241.
70 Years Ago, 1952
“Stars Are the Windows of Heaven,” is the theme for the Junior Prom to be held at the high school Friday evening. Prom King is Kenneth Ohrmundt, who has chosen Faye Nelson as his queen. The royalty is Donald Staude and Lura Petterle; Donald Buerger and Patsy Kopp; Gerald Moldenhauer and Joan Schultz; and Dennis Sukow and Carol Fetherston.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Miss Bessie Fuller, Miss Elsie Retzlaff and Miss Leta Trieloff were the Fort Atkinson teachers listed among the Jefferson county teachers who attended the joint institute for teachers of Jefferson and Dodge counties held at Watertown last Saturday. They report the program one of special merit.
150 Years Ago, 1872
A friend has kindly furnished us with a record of the closing and opening of the river in Watertown for the past two years: 1870-71 closed Dec. 15 and opened Mar. 8; 1871-72 closed Nov. 15 and opened Apr. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.