After sitting out most of the 2020 season, the Generals got back out on the field Sunday at Jones Park. Fans seemed excited to have the Generals back — as Jones Park held a sizable turnout as most supports opted to sit near the third-base line in the grass. Generals manager Justin Crandall called the Fort Atkinson fans an extended family to the team. “You look at the crowd and they’re in the same spot every week,” he said. “It’s one of the things that Sunday, it’s what you do. You go to Jones Park and hang out with your friends.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
The first phase in a prairie restoration project at Fort Atkinson High School was completed Wednesday afternoon. The existing vegetation on a 2.5- to 3-acre parcel in the northwestern corner of school property was burned to begin the process of restoring the land to its native prairie style. Students, under the guidance of Ron Martin of Midwest Prairies, conducted the burn of the property Wednesday.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Jefferson County residents got into the mood of spring cleaning and fix-up last weekend as the first annual countywide Energy and Home Improvement Show offered dozens of ideas for would-be handymen at the fairgrounds Activity Center. The two-day event, featuring everything from solar-heating devices and wood-burning stoves to wall paneling and storm windows, was co-sponsored by the county’s University of Wisconsin-Extension and Dairyland Builders, an association of home builders in Jefferson and Dodge counties.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Coach Jake Eulberg’s diamond charges will be the first in combat, journeying to Edgerton Tuesday for a non-conference tilt with the Tobacco City nine. Cardinal thinclads get their second taste of competition when they enter the Whitewater Relays on Saturday, Apr. 26.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Madison Choral Union of 80 voices gave a concert at Music Hall auditorium in Madison last Tuesday night and a feature of the program was the singing of “Gallia” from Gounod. The solo work in this composition was done by Miss Temperance Johnson, former Fort Atkinson girl, who received well-merited applause. The concert was sent out by wireless.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The summer term of Milford’s graded school commences next Monday, April 29th. Miss Emma Landon has been engaged to teach the coming term; the reputation she has gained as a teacher in this town will induce many in adjoining districts to attend the school the coming term.
