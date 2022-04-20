A couple of years ago, the former Jefferson County Highway Department site was full of gravel, concrete and debris of old buildings. Now the area has just been transformed into a new park, dedicated to opening up greenspace in the center of town and providing access to the Rock River for walkers, boaters and fishers. The new park is located at 424 North Elizabeth Ave. in Jefferson. There’s a trail along the river, a boat launch, a kayak launch, a fishing area and a dock area with a mooring pier where visiting boats can tie up for a couple of hours.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Jefferson County Safe Community Coalition is sponsoring a “Community Walk to School Day.” The community walks will be held on Tuesday, April 23, in Jefferson for West Elementary School and Wednesday, April 24, in Lake Mills for Prospect Elementary and St. Paul Lutheran schools. Parents and the public are encouraged to walk with the community children to school and help them understand the hazards that are faced every day by pedestrians.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Signal, Fort Atkinson High School’s student newspaper, received four awards in the Wisconsin High School Writing and Photography regional contest. Winning first-place recognition for their articles were: Sandee Horn, editorial on the proposed curriculum “track” system; Randy Johnson, news article on “track” system changing personality of high school; Roger Rumppe, sports story on problems of basketball officials. Horn also took second place in the news category for a story on the upcoming demolition of the 1911 high school structure.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Fort Atkinson Jaycettes will stage their own version of Radio Roundup in the municipal building auditorium at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 26, with the proceeds going to the local hospital funds. The program is a take-off on a radio show and will include typical radio show variety with a talent contest, quiz show and truth or consequence program. The audience will have an opportunity to participate in some portions of the program…and there’ll be prizes for the contestants.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Members of the Odd Fellows baseball team were down at the city park Sunday oiling up the “old soupers.” The lodge has a gang of experienced players and it looks as if local fans are going to see some real baseball.
150 Years Ago, 1872
A correspondent of an English paper recommends the laying of old iron about rose bushes. He finds that the iron rust acts as a tonic to the rose.
