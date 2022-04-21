The historical angel fountain that once graced the grounds of St. Coletta School on U.S. Highway 18 in Jefferson was re-awakened this week. The fountain was erected on the St. Coletta campus in the mid-1920s and ran until the mid-1950s. In 2011, when St. Coletta sold the property and moved to its current County Highway Y location, staff moved and stored the angel statues for future use. In 2015 a new center urn was commissioned, and the angel statues holding porpoises were installed and began spraying water once again.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Jefferson’s new Milwaukee Street walkbridge, which stands on the site of a former bridge taken down in 1965, was formally dedicated with a ceremony Friday afternoon, followed by a fish boil to benefit Tomorrow’s Hope. The walkbridge, funded by a $400,000 Wisconsin Department of Transportation grant, as well as $50,000 in city funds and another $50,000 in community donations, will serve walkers and bikers only. Elementary school children of Jefferson were given the privilege of being the first to cross the bridge after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.
40 Years Ago, 1982
At 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Jefferson County youths will join in a clean-up operation at Pohlman Park, located 2 miles east of here at Highway 18 and Duck Creek Road. Youth Agent Shan Woeste has encouraged youths from throughout the county to participate.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Fort Atkinson J. C. Penney Co. store has joined in the gala Golden Jubilee celebration by marking 50 years in business by the parent firm. The Fort Atkinson branch of the company was opened in 1932. L. V. Erickson, manager of the store since January, 1949, said today that “as our Jubilee gets underway we believe our customers will benefit more than ever by the great values planned for them. And he hopes this will truly be a “golden year.”
100 Years Ago, 1922
Fort Atkinson ball players who seek places on the American Legion and Odd Fellows league teams held a practice at the city park Sunday afternoon. The players showed good form for the first workout and gave the fans present something to talk about. The teams lined up for a practice tilt which ended in a 5 to 5 tie. Sunday these aggregations will play a regular game at the park to decide which has the better team.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Lake Mills Manufacturing Co. have added to their machinery a set of large mill saws, and are engaged in daily sawing up logs into lumber.
