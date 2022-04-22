1 Year Ago, 2021
In Whitewater, Young Auditorium’s 2021 Big Read project comes to a close with an important immigration-themed presentation courtesy of Old World Wisconsin. This program is being presented virtually in conjunction with Young Auditorium’s 2021 NEA BIG READ. Especially fitting for this year’s Big Read literary selection, “The Latehomecomer” by Kao Kalia Yang, let the team at Old World Wisconsin teach you and your family about the local immigration experiences, both past and present. Register for a free virtual presentation of “Immigrant Story” on Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A long tradition of the sixth-grade band program at Fort Atkinson Middle School is a solo festival during the last quarter of the school term. Each member of the band participates in this clinic by performing a solo, with piano accompaniment, for an adjudicator, parents and friends. This year’s events will be held on Tuesday, April 23, in the middle school. Each student is scheduled for an eight-minute performance time between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The doors are opened after each event for audience participation. Parents and friends are encouraged to attend and hear the talents of the sixth-grade band members.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Coach Bob Petruska’s Lake Mills High School girls’ track team had an easy time ripping Columbus in a Capitol Conference dual meet here Wednesday, while the L-Cat boys won despite a much closer final tally. The L-Cat girls took a 103-20 win over Columbus, while the boys had to struggle to take a 67-60 decision.
70 Years Ago, 1952
There were two awards given to local artists in the third annual American Association of University Women art show that is being held in Cole Memorial hall at Watertown from Saturday through Tuesday night. The judges are three University of Wisconsin art professors—Ruth Davis, Robert Grilley and Harvey Littleton. A major award of $10 was made to Marlene Pitzner, 12th grade, Jefferson, for oil. A minor award of $5 was made to Auriel Grimm, third grade, Jefferson, for watercolor.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Times have changed. Children of today, most of them at least, will never know of the joy of begging a barrel from the corner grocer in order to get a hoop to roll around the block. Hoop rolling today is a lost art.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Geo. Blanchard desires us to announce that owing to the weather there will not be a boat-race on the lake next Forth of July, but instead there will occur a horse trot on the ice at that time. The most complete arrangements have been perfected for the comfort of all.
