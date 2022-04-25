1 Year Ago, 2021
The Bread Basket mobile food pantry held its first week of pop-up food pantries this week, offering fresh vegetables, fruit and other nutritious food staples near the HUD housing in Jefferson and Watertown, outside the Johnson Creek Public Library and at other locations across the area. Sponsored by the Community Support Center, the pop-up pantries are open to anyone with no restrictions in terms of income or residency. Johnson Creek Public Library’s pop-up pantry Wednesday happened to occur during a pop-up blizzard!
20 Years Ago, 2002
Students at Rockwell Elementary School in Fort Atkinson celebrated Earth Day with a variety of activities on April 22. The entire student body, faculty and staff designed their own Earth Day T-shirts with crayon iron-on designs. To kick off the celebration, the students gathered in the rear playground and stood so they spelled out “Earth.” The assembly continued with a number of Earth Day songs, essays and stories presented by the classes.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Persons offering their time to help others were honored Thursday, April 22, by Jefferson County’s Human Services Department at a community recognition dinner at the county fairgrounds activity center. Among the top volunteers are Myrtle Herrmann and Grace Frohmader, both of Jefferson and both volunteers since 1975; Jenny Lenze, a volunteer since 1977 at Watertown; Hilda Meinel, Jefferson, volunteer since 1975; and Laura Woelffer, Jefferson, a volunteer driver for 1.5 years.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Fort Atkinson Black Hawks will pry the lid off their 1952 season in the Northern division of the Central Wisconsin league on the Jones park diamond here Sunday afternoon. In their opener, the Black Hawks will be seeking victory against Watertown. In other Northern division titles Sunday afternoon, a tough battle is in prospect as Waterloo takes on the Goslings at Watertown; Johnson Creek is at Newville; Marshall at Lake Mills; and Oconomowoc, a newcomer in the league, plays at Jefferson.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Local car owners who have a desire to “step on er,” better curb that desire before they are caught in the act by motor cop Joe Franke, who has opened a membership campaign for the speeders’ club.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The surveying party of the Northern Wisconsin R. R. passed through this village last week. They ran one line through by the east bank of the lake until it reached the line of the old survey north of the village. They will run another passing on the east side of the village. We understand that they report almost level grade from Fort Atkinson to this point.
