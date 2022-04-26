When the pandemic hit 13 months ago, the Fort Atkinson High School Interact club was in the final stages of preparations for a service trip to the Philippines. Instead, the Fort Atkinson students found themselves in a period of isolation. The club persisted, however. Throughout the last year, the Fort Atkinson Interact Club has continued its charitable efforts both international and local. One of the local projects the club has done has been to fill the Blessing Box located outside the Methodist church in Fort Atkinson. The Blessing Box is similar to a Little Free Library, but filled with non-perishable food and personal items rather than books.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Fort Atkinson High School goalkeeper Sarah Thompson made her share of saves Thursday — 18 in all — as she held Elkhorn without a goal in 100 minutes as she and her teammates tied the Elks, 0-0, in a Southern Lakes Conference dual played at Blackhawk Stadium.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Playing in Crossman Gallery, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Early Music Ensemble will perform music from the courts of Henry VIII and Elizabeth I in its spring concert on Wednesday, April 28. Dressed in period costumes, the musicians also will play instruments of the era, including recorders, crumhorns, violas da gamba, harpsichord and sackbuts.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The annual spring concert of the Jefferson American Legion band will be presented Sunday, May 18, in the high school auditorium. A program of marches, overtures and novelty numbers will be played by the band under the direction of Victor J. Buelow. The band has 30 members. Tickets will be available from all band members.
100 Years Ago, 1922
At the Hyde and Son bowling alleys Monday night, Carl “Plunk” Zahn hit the maples for the remarkable count of 299. This is only one point less than a perfect score. It was the last ball he rolled that failed to clean the alley, one pin being left standing and spoiling a perfect game. A large crowd of spectators watched Zahn knock ’em cold and easily break the alley record of 266.
150 Years Ago, 1872
A lady editor in the East says that if men want their children to look like them, the fewer jaunts they make to California the better.
