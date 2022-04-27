1 Year Ago, 2021
After winning every single Rock Valley Conference mini meet this season, the Jefferson girls’ golf team continued its dominance by winning the RVC meet Tuesday at Lake Mills Golf Course. “So proud of all the girls today accomplishing a goal we set out to do early in the season,” Jefferson head coach Jeff Schmidt said. “All five girls earned medals today for their top 10-individual finishes, leading us to the huge win.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Junior class representatives from the eight Jefferson County high schools participated in Jefferson County Youth Government Day on Tuesday, April 16. The event continued a 38-year tradition sponsored by the nine American Legion posts of the Jefferson County Council. The program is designed to acquaint student leaders with elected and appointed county leaders, their offices and responsibilities and the services provided by county government to the people of Jefferson county.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Watertown’s Octagon House will open for the 1982 season Saturday, May 1, with hours to then be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and Sunday to Nov. 1. Total attendance at the Octagon complex showed an increase last year over the previous year, and many plans are in the making for a successful year in 1982. Costumed guides conduct tours of the large pre-Civil War Octagon House, the First American Kindergarten and a pioneer barn, all authentically furnished. The Octagon House buildings are at 919 Charles St., above the Rock River.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The donations from Fort Atkinson for 1952 Easter Seals for the crippled of Wisconsin and the nation reached $398.65 on Apr. 24. And the total for Jefferson county was $1,580.45, according to Kenneth L. Svee, executive secretary of the Wisconsin Association for the Disabled. Svee said Easter Seal gifts are still being received and he expected the Wisconsin total to exceed the 1951 return by about 10 per cent.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Proclamation: We will start “Clean Up Week” Monday, May 1st. Have your rubbish placed as conveniently as possible on the terrace and save unnecessary trouble and expense. The teams will start on the north side — By Wm. H. Weld, Mayor
150 Years Ago, 1872
On looking over the records of this village the other day, we ran across the minutes of a meeting held in the old school house, in Feb. 1844, for the purpose of organizing the “Lake Mills Improvement Society.” Remarks were made by Messrs. Sloan, Keyes, Bartlett, Royington and Paine upon the need of improving the common streets and burying ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.