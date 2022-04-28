Summer is heating up once again in the City of Fort Atkinson as five special events are scheduled to take place, following a pause due to the pandemic. The Fort Atkinson City Council last week approved special event requests for the Memorial Day Parade, Fort Atkinson Generals Baseball Fest, Dairy Day at the MOOseum, Fort Atkinson Summer Charity Concerts and the Hoard Historical Museum Ice Cream Social.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Cold, damp and windy weather didn’t keep thousands of people from stopping by Jefferson County Fair Park last weekend for Madison Classics’ Spring Car Show and Swap Meet. The event marked the 25th year since Gary Esse of Madison first organized a car show in Wisconsin. The event, which, thanks to a lack of sunshine did get a bit muddy, featured Chevrolet Nomads, including a 1956 owned by a Fort Atkinson automobile dealer, Peter Smith.
40 Years Ago, 1982
With the weather finally cooperating, field work is under way in a big way in Jefferson County. Contour stripcropping has been laid out on several farms so far, with grain and hay planted on alternating strips with corn to be planted later. Lloyd Holterman Jr., Watertown, has a good start on his layout of contours with completion scheduled for this fall. Usually existing farming practices do not allow for a complete layout to be established during one crop year. This practice is one of the oldest and best to control erosion and provide for crop rotation requiring hay.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Spring sports swing into high gear this week at Cambridge with both the baseball team and golf squad slated for action. Coach Mel May’s nine is scheduled to meet Waterloo on the Cambridge diamond this afternoon. The golf team, coached this season by Jack Pett, entertains Edgewood high school of Madison at Lake Ripley Country club Tuesday.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Fort Atkinson’s public schools reopened Monday morning after a week’s spring vacation. Although the weather was bad throughout the week, the students managed to enjoy themselves. Only seven more weeks remain before the summer vacation.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The water in Rock River is now at high water mark, and a large volume is flowing over the dam. The stream is almost entirely free from ice, and the supply of water at present is ample for the wants of our mills and factories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.