Andy Flood, a political science major from Sullivan, and among 35 high-achieving University of Wisconsin Oshkosh seniors who exemplify top academic and leadership qualities and a deep commitment to serving others, has earned recognition as a recipient of the 2021 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence. The criteria for this award include academic performance, University-related service and community involvement.
20 Years Ago, 2002
An eighth-grade student at Fort Atkinson Middle School is competing in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics this week in San Diego, California. Reid Urbain, son of Clair and Paulette Urbain of Fort Atkinson, garnered the spot at the national meet with an all-around score of 47.2, beating the 45.5 minimum score required by the USAG for Level III gymnasts at the Region IV gymnastics competition in Lincoln, Neb. on April 13. This marks Reid’s second year in qualifying for the Junior Olympic Nationals.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Three Fort Atkinson High School students and one teacher will receive the first scholarships to attend Business World, a week-long summer conference at Lawrence University, Appleton. The newly-created Business World will give students and teachers a first-hand look at the private enterprise system. Fort Atkinson scholarship recipients are Don Schantz, Rod Bell and Brian Abendroth (all students) and Don Wahl, math teacher.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The first Spring Festival of Music will be presented at the municipal building auditorium at 8 p.m. next Tuesday, May 6, by members of the music groups of the Fort Atkinson junior and senior high schools. Merle Wegener will direct the 72-piece high school band and will lead the senior high school choir, composed of 65 voices.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Jefferson County League will open May 7th, Jefferson playing at Ft. Atkinson; Johnson Creek at Watertown; and Lake Mills at Waterloo.
150 Years Ago, 1872
We learn that the Crane Knitting Machine Co. of Fort Atkinson have increased the manufacture of their machines very rapidly. This is a result which might be expected. The people are fast finding out that there is not a machine in market which can compare with them, and then again, they are an article of real household economy.
