An exhibit at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is on during April to remember the victims of violence and police brutality. This event is one of many initiatives this year to ensure education, support and representation for all Warhawk identities. The Say Their Names exhibit is a powerful and impactful offering to bring attention to real violence and victims of police brutality. This exhibit is designed to respect and remember the victims while serving as a catalyst for thought and growth for those that experience it.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Returning just three starters would lead most to believe that the Fort Atkinson High School softball team was facing a rebuilding season in 2002. However, with the Blackhawks’ history, don’t bet on it. The Hawk softball program seems to reload every season, and they will be looking to do that again this year. “We want to improve all year, and be strongest at the end of the season,” said Fort coach Jeff Agnew. In 26 years, FHS has compiled an overall record of 319-144, and had only two losing seasons in that time. They have not had a losing season since 1990.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Youngsters in Betty McGinn’s Rockwell Elementary School class last week had a hard time keeping their minds on their studies. That’s because they spent most of their time watching two baby chicks that had hatched and daydreaming about Easter vacation. By the way, the Jaycees will hold their Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Jones Park.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Donna the duck, one of the favorite mallards which inhabit the Rock river in the Fort Atkinson area, is discovering this complicated business of propagation has many pitfalls. For the past few mornings, Donna has perched in the crotch of two tree limbs near the Main st. bridge, and there she lays her eggs. Unfortunately, on all occasions the eggs have rolled off the tree and into the water.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Have you never read a clever joke? No? Then buy an annual! Have you never read clever sayings? No? Then buy an annual!! Have you never, never laughed until you felt your sides just aching? If you’ve never done this — buy an annual!! The Senior class of 1922 is putting out an annual that will furnish enjoyment from cover to cover. Not the least will be the joke department. Come folks — let’s laugh and — buy an annual!
150 Years Ago, 1872
Subscriptions from all parts of the state for the Union are coming in. Of course our feelings are hurt.
